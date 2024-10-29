Jets celebrate annual Pride Game Nov. 3

Proceeds from Pride Game jersey auction will support Rainbow Resource Centre and Pride Winnipeg

GettyImages-1788756348
By True North Sports + Entertainment
@TNSE_PR Press Release

WINNIPEG, Oct. 29, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets host their annual Pride Game on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning. Part of the league-wide NHL Unites initiative, the Jets’ Pride Game celebrates authenticity and promotes inclusivity, acceptance and respect both at the rink, and within our community,

Throughout the game, the Jets will highlight individuals making a difference in the community by advocating for inclusion and acceptance.

Several 2SLGBTQ+ organizations will be on the concourse on gameday sharing resources and support available within the community.

Six limited-edition autographed team-issued Winnipeg Jets Pride jerseys will be auctioned off at the game. All proceeds from the auction will go to longtime initiative partners Rainbow Resource Centre and Pride Winnipeg who work to provide support and resources to the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Jets Pride apparel is available at all Jets Gear locations and online at truenorthshop.com.

Tickets to the Winnipeg Jets Pride Game are available at winnipegjets.com/TICKETS.

For more information on the NHL’s Pride initiative, please visit NHL.com/community/pride.

#

