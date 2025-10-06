Jets build momentum on and off the ice with new gameday experiences in 2025-26

Two-game Opening Weekend Celebration, trophies, giveaways and Slurpee kick things off Oct. 9

GettyImages-2178110269
By True North Sports + Entertainment
Press Release

WINNIPEG, Oct. 6, 2025 – A jam-packed opening weekend with trophy photo ops, giveaways and new concessions that further establish Winnipeg as the Slurpee Capital of the World are just some examples of what fans can look forward to at Canada Life Centre throughout the Winnipeg Jets’ 2025-26 season.

Oct. 9 Home Opener and Oct. 11 Opening Weekend Celebration

The season gets off to a flying start with the Oct. 9 Home Opener, where Jets fans will get a first look at this season’s squad as they face off against the Dallas Stars fresh off their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 rivalry. As well as the always-exciting player introductions, which this year are going live with Jets’ house band Mach 10, fans will be treated to a light show, and every fan will go home with a toque courtesy of Canada Life. Doors open an extra half hour early at 5:30 p.m. to allow more photo op time with the team’s Presidents’ Trophy and Connor Hellbuyck’s Vezina, Jennings, and Hart trophies. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. to celebrate the 2024-25 season franchise-first achievements with the unveiling of the Presidents’ Trophy and Central Division Championship banners.

The trophies will also be on display at the Oct. 11 Opening Weekend Celebration matinee, with a mini banner giveaway for the first 5,000 fans commemorating last season’s hard-earned hardware. Manitoba Moose fans can also see the trophies at the Moose Home Opener presented by Canada Life Oct. 10.

Market Powered by Slurpee

An exciting addition to the lineup of gameday favourites, frozen Slurpee drinks are now available at Canada Life Centre’s newest self-serve kiosks. Market Powered by Slurpee offers expedient self-checkout for snacks and drinks, including favourite Slurpee flavours, ready to serve pop and alcoholic beverages, chips, candy, popcorn and Grab + Go Snack Stop offerings like salads, fresh fruit, wraps, sushi, cookies, and more. The 300-level Market also features hot, ready-made favourites like KFC and Jets Nips.

Chef’s Kitchen

Fans wanting to try something different each gameday can visit the new Chef’s Kitchen outside the Ticketmaster Lounge for a rotating menu that highlights seasonal flavours and unique twists on classic comfort food.

The Warm-Up

New Concept, The Warm-Up, proudly serves Tim Hortons hot beverages and Timbits and a variety of snacks and spirits.

New gameday favourites

A new season brings new menu items at other fan-favourite kiosks, including Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup at Carvery Sandwiches, Street Corn at Burrito 204, and soft pretzels served at various locations across the arena.

Pre-game Parties presented by Budweiser

Fans who arrive early can enjoy 25 percent off of Budweiser and Bud Light 473 ml cans and draft beer venue-wide until the end of warmup.

Quiet Room and Assisted Listening

Fans needing a quiet moment away from the sounds and sights can now visit a new Quiet Room located near Section 124/125 on the main concourse.

Canada Life Centre is now integrated with the WaveCAST app allowing fans to use their mobile device to connect to descriptive services and play by play. Fans can visit Guest Services near Sections 103/104 and 325 for more information or assistance.

More ways to win with Winnipeg Jets 50/50 presented by PlayNow

Fans can continue to support the True North Youth Foundation through the 50/50 raffle. This season gives fans even more opportunities to win big with a Fall Bonus Raffle, Single Number Multi Chance Raffle Tickets, and special 50/50 pricing for select Manitoba Moose games. Fans can take home cash, Winnipeg Jets tickets and autographed merchandise, or tickets to concerts or events, all while supporting Manitoba youth. Tickets are available online beginning at 9 a.m. every gameday by texting “Jets” to 20450 (standard messaging and data rates may apply), or visit winnipegjets5050.ca for more information.

Winnipeg Jets Community Hero program

The Winnipeg Jets Community Hero program presented by Bell is back for another season to highlight and celebrate Manitobans making a difference in their community. Selected heroes will receive two complimentary tickets to a Winnipeg Jets home game and a $100 food and beverage voucher, as well as in-game recognition and a feature on the Winnipeg Jets’ website and social media channels. Successful nominators will also be eligible for Winnipeg Jets prizing. Nominate a Community Hero now at winnipegjets.com/communityheroprogram.

Follow @NHLJets for award-winning content and news

Go behind the scenes and into the locker room with the NHL’s social media team of the year, bringing unique perspectives, fun player interactions, the latest team news, insider insights and unprecedented off-ice access. The Runway documentary series presented by Bell returns, giving fans behind the scenes access all season long, while the HOME ICE series presented by Canada Life gives a glimpse into life away from the rink for players and coaches, with the most recent episode profiling Jonathan Toews. Get up-to-the-minute updates and award-winning content by following @nhljets on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube, listening to weekly episodes of the Ground Control podcast and by streaming the live pre-game show, The Check In hosted by Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas.

Connect with your team through the Official Winnipeg Jets App and Jets 360 Rewards, presented by Ticketmaster

Fans can enhance their gameday experience by downloading the Winnipeg Jets App at winnipegjets.com/app for complete game, schedule and roster info, team news and content and to manage event tickets. Also through the app, the Jets 360 Rewards program offers games and contests and the chance to earn pucks to level up rewards.

More ticketing options than ever, including the new Jets Passport, single game premium suite experiences and group opportunities

There’s still time to become a Season Ticket Member and enjoy additional perks, discounts and savings, with full, half and quarter-season Membership options available at winnipegjets.com/memberships. The new Jets Passport – winnipegjets.com/passport – balances flexibility and benefits, allowing the selection of preferred games, price ranges and seating locations within a set spending amount. Fans can pick favourite matchups and promo nights with four or six Game Packs and groups of 10 or more can enjoy preferred pricing and unique in-game experiences, perfect for employee outings, team bonding, or hosting clients. Ticket packages are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

Elevate your next special occasion, business or networking event with single game suite rentals, providing a custom premium hosting experiences within the upgraded Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Premium Suite Concourse. Details and availability can be found at winnipegjetspremium.com.

Single game tickets are on sale now at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

The full 2025-26 schedule is available to view, download and sync to calendar at winnipegjets.com/schedule.

View and download the full 2025-26 promotional schedule at winnipegjets.com/promos.

