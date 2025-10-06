Jets build momentum on and off the ice with new gameday experiences in 2025-26

Chef’s Kitchen

Fans wanting to try something different each gameday can visit the new Chef’s Kitchen outside the Ticketmaster Lounge for a rotating menu that highlights seasonal flavours and unique twists on classic comfort food.

The Warm-Up

New Concept, The Warm-Up, proudly serves Tim Hortons hot beverages and Timbits and a variety of snacks and spirits.

New gameday favourites

A new season brings new menu items at other fan-favourite kiosks, including Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup at Carvery Sandwiches, Street Corn at Burrito 204, and soft pretzels served at various locations across the arena.

Pre-game Parties presented by Budweiser

Fans who arrive early can enjoy 25 percent off of Budweiser and Bud Light 473 ml cans and draft beer venue-wide until the end of warmup.

Quiet Room and Assisted Listening

Fans needing a quiet moment away from the sounds and sights can now visit a new Quiet Room located near Section 124/125 on the main concourse.

Canada Life Centre is now integrated with the WaveCAST app allowing fans to use their mobile device to connect to descriptive services and play by play. Fans can visit Guest Services near Sections 103/104 and 325 for more information or assistance.

More ways to win with Winnipeg Jets 50/50 presented by PlayNow

Fans can continue to support the True North Youth Foundation through the 50/50 raffle. This season gives fans even more opportunities to win big with a Fall Bonus Raffle, Single Number Multi Chance Raffle Tickets, and special 50/50 pricing for select Manitoba Moose games. Fans can take home cash, Winnipeg Jets tickets and autographed merchandise, or tickets to concerts or events, all while supporting Manitoba youth. Tickets are available online beginning at 9 a.m. every gameday by texting “Jets” to 20450 (standard messaging and data rates may apply), or visit winnipegjets5050.ca for more information.

Winnipeg Jets Community Hero program

The Winnipeg Jets Community Hero program presented by Bell is back for another season to highlight and celebrate Manitobans making a difference in their community. Selected heroes will receive two complimentary tickets to a Winnipeg Jets home game and a $100 food and beverage voucher, as well as in-game recognition and a feature on the Winnipeg Jets’ website and social media channels. Successful nominators will also be eligible for Winnipeg Jets prizing. Nominate a Community Hero now at winnipegjets.com/communityheroprogram.

Follow @NHLJets for award-winning content and news

Go behind the scenes and into the locker room with the NHL’s social media team of the year, bringing unique perspectives, fun player interactions, the latest team news, insider insights and unprecedented off-ice access. The Runway documentary series presented by Bell returns, giving fans behind the scenes access all season long, while the HOME ICE series presented by Canada Life gives a glimpse into life away from the rink for players and coaches, with the most recent episode profiling Jonathan Toews. Get up-to-the-minute updates and award-winning content by following @nhljets on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube, listening to weekly episodes of the Ground Control podcast and by streaming the live pre-game show, The Check In hosted by Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas.