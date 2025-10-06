Jets build momentum on and off the ice with new gameday experiences in 2025-26

WINNIPEG, Oct. 6, 2025 – A jam-packed opening weekend with trophy photo ops, giveaways and new concessions that further establish Winnipeg as the Slurpee Capital of the World are just some examples of what fans can look forward to at Canada Life Centre throughout the Winnipeg Jets’ 2025-26 season.
Oct. 9 Home Opener and Oct. 11 Opening Weekend Celebration
The season gets off to a flying start with the Oct. 9 Home Opener, where Jets fans will get a first look at this season’s squad as they face off against the Dallas Stars fresh off their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 rivalry. As well as the always-exciting player introductions, which this year are going live with Jets’ house band Mach 10, fans will be treated to a light show, and every fan will go home with a toque courtesy of Canada Life. Doors open an extra half hour early at 5:30 p.m. to allow more photo op time with the team’s Presidents’ Trophy and Connor Hellbuyck’s Vezina, Jennings, and Hart trophies. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. to celebrate the 2024-25 season franchise-first achievements with the unveiling of the Presidents’ Trophy and Central Division Championship banners.
The trophies will also be on display at the Oct. 11 Opening Weekend Celebration matinee, with a mini banner giveaway for the first 5,000 fans commemorating last season’s hard-earned hardware. Manitoba Moose fans can also see the trophies at the Moose Home Opener presented by Canada Life Oct. 10.
Market Powered by Slurpee
An exciting addition to the lineup of gameday favourites, frozen Slurpee drinks are now available at Canada Life Centre’s newest self-serve kiosks. Market Powered by Slurpee offers expedient self-checkout for snacks and drinks, including favourite Slurpee flavours, ready to serve pop and alcoholic beverages, chips, candy, popcorn and Grab + Go Snack Stop offerings like salads, fresh fruit, wraps, sushi, cookies, and more. The 300-level Market also features hot, ready-made favourites like KFC and Jets Nips.