Jets at the Worlds - Day 8

Rutger McGroarty scores in second straight game to lead US to semis

901072583
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship is now down to four teams after today’s quarterfinals and three Winnipeg Jets prospects still have a shot at a gold medal.

USA 7, Latvia 2

The United States remained unbeaten at the tournament with a lopsided win over Latvia. Rutger McGroarty (Winnipeg, 2022 1st round) scored his fourth goal of the tournament to make it 4-2 USA in the second period on the power play. McGroarty finished the game with five shots on goal and played 18:04, he was on the top line with Cutter Gauthier and Oliver Moore.

The Americans move onto the semifinals and will face Finland at 12:30 pm CT on Thursday.

Sweden 3, Switzerland 2 (OT)

Sweden kept their hopes of winning gold on home ice alive with the overtime victory over a feisty Swiss team.

With Sweden leading by two in the second period, Fabian Wagner (Winnipeg, 2022 6th round) almost made it 3-0 but his attempt hit the post. Wagner played 9:12 and recorded a shot on goal. Defenceman Elias Salomonsson (Winnipeg, 2022 2nd round) played 17:31 and had two shots on goal and was paired with Axel Sandin Pellikka (Detroit, 2023 1st round). Pellikka ended up scoring the game winning goal on a Swedish power play in overtime.

The Swedes will face Czechia in a rematch of one of last year’s semfinals, that game will start at 8 am CT on Thursday.

News Feed

Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Jan. 2, 2024)

Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Jan. 2, 2024)
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s Third Star of the Month

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s Third Star of the Month
Jan. 16 #HockeyTalks game presented by Bell MTS

Jets host #HockeyTalks game presented by Bell MTS on Jan. 16
GAMEDAY: Lightning at Jets

GAMEDAY: Lightning at Jets
Three things - Toninato scores game winner in third

Three things - Toninato scores game winner in third
Jets at the Worlds - Day 6

Jets at the Worlds - Day 6
Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Dec. 31, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Dec. 31, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild
Three things - Two goals from Niederreiter leads Jets past Wild

Three things - Two goals from Niederreiter leads Jets past Wild
Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Dec. 30, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Dec. 30, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets
Jets at the Worlds - Day 4

Jets at the Worlds - Day 4
GROUND CONTROL | Catching up with our friend Dennis Beyak

GROUND CONTROL | Catching up with our friend Dennis Beyak
Huge weekend upcoming for Jets

Huge weekend upcoming for Jets
Jets at the Worlds - Day 3

Jets at the Worlds - Day 3
Three things - Bedard beats Jets in OT

Three things - Bedard beats Jets in OT
Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Dec. 27, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Dec. 27, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks