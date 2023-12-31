Jets at the Worlds - Day 6

The round robin portion of the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships has wrapped up in Sweden. A big night for one of the Winnipeg Jets prospects as Rutger McGroarty led the United States into first place in Group B.

USA 10, Slovakia 2

The Americans clinched top spot in their group with a huge win over Slovakia thanks to a hat trick from Rutger McGroarty (his first three goals of the tournament) and 38 saves from Trey Augustine (Detroit 2023 2nd round). McGroarty played 15:31 and had seven shots on goal in his best game of the four he’s played so far.

Chris Peters, NHL Draft and Prospects analyst for FloHockey on McGroarty: “Playing more to his standard. Pace, endurance and physicality all improved. Stepped up and had his most complete game here today. Feels like he is fully rebounded. His words: ‘I’m definitely back’.”

The Americans are the top seed in the tournament heading into the medal round and will go up against Latvia in the quarterfinals.

Sweden 4, Finland 5 (Shootout)

Sweden lost their first game of the tournament as Finland tied the game with 1:32 remaining in the third period and then went on to win in a shootout. Elias Salomonsson (Winnipeg, 2022 2nd round) was paired with Axel Sandin Pellikka (Detroit, 2023 1st round) again and played 19:35 and had a shot on goal. Fabian Wagner (Winnipeg, 2022 6th round) started the game on the fourth line and played 13:22.

Mike Johnson, TSN analyst on Salomonsson’s performance at the tournament so far: “He’s been solid. Good skater for a thicker guy. Not playing quite as many minutes after suspension.”

The Swedes had already clinched first in their group before today and will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.