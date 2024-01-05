Jets at the Worlds - Day 11

The 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship wrapped up on Friday and three Winnipeg Jets prospects left the tournament with medals.

USA 6, Sweden 2

The two best teams in the tournament met in the gold medal game with the United States moving past Finland for the third most gold medals (6) at the World Juniors with the 6-2 win over Sweden.

Rutger McGroarty (Winnipeg, 2022 1st round) captained the Americans to the title. The 19-year-old had a secondary assist on the United States opening goal of the game.