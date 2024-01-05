Jets at the Worlds - Day 11

McGroarty wins gold, Salomonsson and Wagner take silver

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship wrapped up on Friday and three Winnipeg Jets prospects left the tournament with medals.

USA 6, Sweden 2

The two best teams in the tournament met in the gold medal game with the United States moving past Finland for the third most gold medals (6) at the World Juniors with the 6-2 win over Sweden.

Rutger McGroarty (Winnipeg, 2022 1st round) captained the Americans to the title. The 19-year-old had a secondary assist on the United States opening goal of the game.

With the Americans up 3-1 in the second, McGroarty had what could be described the hit of the tournament. He lined up Felix Unger Sorum in the defensive zone and hit him with a clean shoulder check that drew the ire of the Swedish fans.

McGroarty wrapped up the scoring with an empty net goal to finish with a goal and an assist, three shots on goal and 17:41 of ice time.

Sweden’s Elias Salomonsson (Winnipeg, 2022 2nd round) and Fabian Wagner (Winnipeg, 2022 6th round) take silver at the Worlds. Salomonsson played 23:54, while Wagner played 9:52 today.

