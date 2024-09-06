Jets announce Young Stars Classic roster

Link: 2024 Winnipeg Jets Young Stars Classic roster

WINNIPEG, September 6, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club today announced their roster for the 2024 Rookie Camp that will attend the 2024 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. from Sept. 13 – 16.

The group playing in Penticton will practice for the first time at hockey for all centre on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 12:00 p.m.

Players suiting up for the Winnipeg Jets in this year's Young Stars Classic include a trio of Winnipeg's recentfirst round selections in the NHL Draft: Chaz Lucius (2021), Brad Lambert (2022) and Colby Barlow (2023), along with newly acquired 2023 first-round pick Brayden Yager.

Fans can stream the Jets’ Young Stars Classic games live on winnipegjets.com.

This will be the ninth time the Winnipeg Jets are taking part in the Young Stars Classic. The Jets have participated since their inaugural season in 2011-12 with the exception of 2012, when the event was cancelled due to the NHL’s work stoppage, 2019, when the event was not held, and 2020, when the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Please see attached document for the Jets' full rookie camp roster.