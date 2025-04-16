Jets announce year-end award winners for 2024-25 regular season

WINNIPEG, Apr. 16, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today the winners of their year-end awards for the 2024-25 regular season.

The Gallagher Insurance Three Stars Award was presented to goaltender Connor Hellebuyck as the Jets player to receive the most 'Three Stars' honours in 2024-25. The 31-year-old continued his dominant run for Winnipeg by winning this award for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. Hellebuyck is first among NHL goaltenders that played 25 or more games in wins (46), shutouts (8), and goals-against average (T-1st: 2.02). The Commerce, Michigan native also ranked in the league’s top five in save percentage (2nd: .924), games played (2nd: 62), minutes (2nd: 3,680), and saves (5th: 1,456). Hellebuyck backstopped the Jets to the Presidents’ Trophy and Winnipeg has allowed the fewest goals against in the league.

The Community Service Award was presented to Jets alternate captain Josh Morrissey for his commitment to the community. Morrissey is in his ninth full season in the NHL, all with the Jets, and has shown a tremendous passion both on the ice and in the community during his tenure. The 30-year-old’s work off the ice includes a variety of events with the True North Youth Foundation and Project 11, taking a key role in the team’s hospital visits and other community appearances. He also holds post-game visits with children and lucky fans. Morrissey is an Ambassador with The Dream Factory and his Josh Morrissey Classic golf tournament has raised over $1 million over its seven years, including a record-breaking $274,000 by the 2024 edition alone.

Finally, the Dan Snyder Memorial Award is presented each year to the Winnipeg Jets player who embodies perseverance, dedication and hard work without reward or recognition, so that his team and teammates might succeed. Forward Alex Iafallo was recognized with the Dan Snyder Memorial Award for the 2024-25 season. Iafallo has posted 31 points (15G, 16A) while playing in all 81 games for the Jets this season. He ranks third on the Jets in plus/minus with a career-highplus-21 rating. The Eden, N.Y. native is second among Winnipeg forwards in shorthanded time-on-ice per game (1:47)and he demonstrates his hard work by leading Jets forwards in blocked shots (61).

