Jets announce 2026 pre-season schedule

WINNIPEG, June 17, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today the club’s four-game pre-season schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season. Winnipeg’s training camp begins on Thursday, Sept. 17 and the NHL’s 84-game regular season schedule is tentatively set to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The league’s regular season schedule will be announced in July.

The Jets open their pre-season at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta. against the Oilers on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Winnipeg plays their two pre-season home games on consecutive nights. They host the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The Jets then welcome the Oilers the next night (Tuesday, Sept. 22) for another 7:00 p.m. CT start at Canada Life Centre. Winnipeg’s pre-season finale is in Denver, Colo. versus the Avalanche at Ball Arena on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. CT.