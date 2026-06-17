Jets announce 2026 pre-season schedule

Jets open their four-game pre-season schedule on Sept. 19 in Edmonton against the Oilers.

26_PreseasonSchedule_WIDE
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, June 17, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today the club’s four-game pre-season schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season. Winnipeg’s training camp begins on Thursday, Sept. 17 and the NHL’s 84-game regular season schedule is tentatively set to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The league’s regular season schedule will be announced in July.

The Jets open their pre-season at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta. against the Oilers on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Winnipeg plays their two pre-season home games on consecutive nights. They host the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The Jets then welcome the Oilers the next night (Tuesday, Sept. 22) for another 7:00 p.m. CT start at Canada Life Centre. Winnipeg’s pre-season finale is in Denver, Colo. versus the Avalanche at Ball Arena on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Winnipeg Jets 2026 Pre-Season Schedule

 

Date
Opponent
Venue
Time (CT)
Sat, Sept. 19
at Edmonton Oilers
Rexall Place
7:00 p.m.
Mon, Sept. 21
vs. Colorado Avalanche
Canada Life Centre
7:00 p.m.
Tue, Sept. 22
vs. Edmonton Oilers
Canada Life Centre
7:00 p.m.
Fri, Sept. 25
at Colorado Avalanche
Ball Arena
7:30 p.m.

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