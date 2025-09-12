Jets announce 2025 Training Camp roster and schedule

Training camp will begin Thursday, Sept. 18

By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, September 12, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets today announced the schedule and roster for their 2025 training camp, which is taking place at hockey for all centre. Jets training camp will run from Thursday, Sept. 18 to Friday, Oct. 3. This year’s training camp at hockey for all centre includes Jets Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 20, highlighted by an intra-squad scrimmage at 10:50 a.m.

Players are available to the media at the completion of their group’s on-ice session. One of the members of the Jets coaching staff will be available to the media following every day of training camp.

Media should consult the Winnipeg Jets new media website at nhl.com/jets/media or the Jets communications twitter account @WpgJetsPR on a daily basis to confirm practice times and player groups.

Link: **Winnipeg Jets 2025 Training Camp roster**

Link: **Winnipeg Jets 2025 Training Camp schedule**

