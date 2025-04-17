Jets announce 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced its schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round.

The Jets will open their Western Conference First Round series at Canada Life Centre for Game One on Saturday, April 19 at 5:00 p.m. CT against the St. Louis Blues followed by another home contest for Game Two on Monday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The two clubs will then travel to St. Louis and play Game Three at the Enterprise Center on Thursday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m. CT and Game Four on Sunday, April 27 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

If necessary, Game Five will take place at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, April 30. Game Six, if needed, is scheduled at Enterprise Center on Friday, May 2 and if the series requires a Game Seven, it will take place at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, May 4. Start times of those games have not been decided.