Jets announce 2025 Prospect Showdown roster

Jets will face Canadiens on Sept. 13 and the Senators on Sept. 14

By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, September 4, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club today announced their roster for the 2025 Prospect Showdown to be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Que. on Sept. 13-14.

The group traveling to Montreal will practice at hockey for all centre on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 12:00 p.m. CT and again on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. before departing.

Players suiting up for the Jets in this year's Prospect Showdown include 2023 NHL Draft first-round picks Colby Barlow and Brayden Yager, along with three of the five players selected by Winnipeg in the 2025 NHL Draft: Owen Martin (third round), Edison Engle (sixth round), and Jacob Cloutier (seventh round).

Fans can stream the Jets’ Prospect Showdown games live on winnipegjets.com. Manitoba Moose play-by-play announcer Daniel Fink will have the call with colour commentary by Jamie Thomas.

This will be the first time the Winnipeg Jets take part in the Prospect Showdown.

Schedule

Game
Date
Time (CT)
Matchup
Game 1
September 13
12:00 p.m.
Ottawa vs. Toronto
Game 2
September 13
6:00 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Montreal
Game 3
September 14
2:00 p.m.
Toronto vs. Montreal
Game 4
September 14
6:00 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Ottawa

