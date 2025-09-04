Jets announce 2025 Prospect Showdown roster

Link: **2025 Winnipeg Jets Prospect Showdown roster**

WINNIPEG, September 4, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club today announced their roster for the 2025 Prospect Showdown to be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Que. on Sept. 13-14.

The group traveling to Montreal will practice at hockey for all centre on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 12:00 p.m. CT and again on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. before departing.

Players suiting up for the Jets in this year's Prospect Showdown include 2023 NHL Draft first-round picks Colby Barlow and Brayden Yager, along with three of the five players selected by Winnipeg in the 2025 NHL Draft: Owen Martin (third round), Edison Engle (sixth round), and Jacob Cloutier (seventh round).

Fans can stream the Jets’ Prospect Showdown games live on winnipegjets.com. Manitoba Moose play-by-play announcer Daniel Fink will have the call with colour commentary by Jamie Thomas.

This will be the first time the Winnipeg Jets take part in the Prospect Showdown.

