Jets announce 2024 pre-season schedule

WINNIPEG, June 20, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today the club’s six-game pre-season schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 NHL season.

The Jets open their pre-season at Canada Life Centre versus the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Sept. 21. The first road game of the calendar is the next night, Sunday, Sept. 22, against the Oilers at Rogers Place. Winnipeg faces the Oilers at home on Wednesday, Sept. 25 before traveling to Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 27 for a matchup with the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

The Jets’ final pre-season games both feature the Calgary Flames: at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 2 followed by the pre-season finale at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, Oct. 4.

All Jets pre-season home games at Canada Life Centre have a game time of 7:00 p.m. CT.

Winnipeg Jets 2024 Pre-season Schedule

Date

Opponent

Venue

Time (CT)

Sat, Sept. 21

Minnesota Wild

Canada Life Centre

7:00 p.m.

Sun, Sept. 22

at Edmonton Oilers

Rogers Place

5:00 p.m.

Wed, Sept. 25

vs. Edmonton Oilers

Canada Life Centre

7:00 p.m.

Fri, Sept. 27

at Minnesota Wild

Xcel Energy Center

7:00 p.m.

Wed, Oct. 2

vs. Calgary Flames

Canada Life Centre

7:00 p.m.

Fri, Oct. 4

at Calgary Flames

Scotiabank Saddledome

8:00 p.m.

