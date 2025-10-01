Jets and Moose extend affiliation agreement with Norfolk Admirals

DiVincentiis and Milic played in Norfolk during the 2024-25 season.

2526_ECHLAffilation_1980x1080 (1)
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, Oct. 1, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, along with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, announced they have extended their partnership with the Norfolk Admirals as the organization’s ECHL affiliate for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Winnipeg Jets draft picks Domenic DiVincentiis (7th RD, ’22) and Thomas Milic (5th RD, '23) played in Norfolk during the 2024-25 season. A total of six players appeared in contests for both the Moose and Admirals including: Ryan Chyzowski, DiVincentiis, Carson Golder, Milic, Graham Sward and Ben Zloty.

The Admirals posted a 40-25-6-1 record in 2024-25, their ninth season in the ECHL. The club advanced to the second round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The Norfolk Admirals begin their third season as the ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose on Friday, Oct. 17 when they visit the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

