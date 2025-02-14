"It's going to be unreal."

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey is ready for epic Canada - USA showdown

BROSSARD QC – For anyone that watched Wednesday’s opener of the 4 Nations Face-Off between Canada and Sweden and thought it couldn’t get any better, buckle up.

Canada and the United States will be the main show on rivalry Saturday at the Bell Centre and Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey, who last played against the Americans at the 2015 World Junior Hockey Championships is ready.

“You can’t really draw it up any better obviously. Saturday night, Montreal, U.S., Canada,” said Morrissey after Canada’s practice at the Canadiens practice facility.

“So, it’s going to be unreal, I think everyone’s just absolutely jacked for it. So, gotta try and get as much rest as possible and enjoy it.”

Morrissey and his teammate took it easy on Thursday and will be rested and ready to go after the Americans played last night beating Finland 6-1.

“It was a good off day. Just try to get some rest, recovery and some treatment and all those things,” said Morrissey.

“It was an intense, emotional game on Wednesday night. Nice to get some recovery and get ready for practice today and obviously huge game tomorrow.”

The Canadians already lost Shea Theodore for the rest of the tournament and then this morning, Cale Makar, who played over 28 minutes in the win over Sweden, missed today’s skate with an illness. Canada head coach Jon Cooper was asked if he expects Makar to be available to play against the Americans.

“Expect is a big word, but I’m confident,” said Cooper.

“I’m confident he’ll be there.”

Travis Konecny went back on the blueline for Canada’s practice and Morrissey remained with Colton Parayko, the two started the night together against Sweden before Theodore went down.

“I think our games suit each other well, (we) kind of play off one another. I thought we did a good job,” said Morrissey.

“There’s always something we can work on, communication, get used to the reads for one another as well. It was a good start, he’s an easy guy to play with. Just want to keep building.”

In the event that Makar doesn’t play tomorrow, Dallas Stars defenceman Thomas Harley should get into Montreal this evening. He will not be able to skate with Canada unless Makar cannot play Saturday night.

Morrissey will be going up against his Jets teammates Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck on Saturday. Since the three of them arrived in Montreal on Monday, the conversation has been minimal.

“Just a little bit of texting here and there, everyone’s super busy right now. Wishing each other good luck in the tournament and stuff like that,” said Morrissey.

“We’re at different hotels and everyone’s been so busy, between media, different team events and stuff like that. It’s been busy, haven’t a chance to see those guys.”

POINT ON MORRISSEY

Canadian forward Brayden Point is another one of Morrissey’s former teammates from the 2015 World Juniors that he’s been reunited with on this 4 Nations squad. While it’s been 10 years since the two won gold together, Point says that not much has changed about the Jets defenceman.

“He’s still humble, great guy. I get to see him quite a bit actually in the summer. So, yeah, he’s an awesome guy and obviously, one heck of a player,” said Point.

“He’s obviously a great defenceman and people get to watch him here (at 4 Nations) and see that, then that’s great. I think it’s pretty well known how good Josh is.”

The 28-year-old will play on a line with Tampa Bay teammates Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli and will centre Canada’s second power play unit. Point is also expecting the atmosphere at the Bell Centre to be electric, much like it was on Wednesday against Sweden.

“That was incredible to be a part of and play in front of,” said Point.

“And I think it’s going to be the same tomorrow night, if not even more.”

