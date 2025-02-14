BROSSARD QC – For anyone that watched Wednesday’s opener of the 4 Nations Face-Off between Canada and Sweden and thought it couldn’t get any better, buckle up.

Canada and the United States will be the main show on rivalry Saturday at the Bell Centre and Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey, who last played against the Americans at the 2015 World Junior Hockey Championships is ready.

“You can’t really draw it up any better obviously. Saturday night, Montreal, U.S., Canada,” said Morrissey after Canada’s practice at the Canadiens practice facility.

“So, it’s going to be unreal, I think everyone’s just absolutely jacked for it. So, gotta try and get as much rest as possible and enjoy it.”

Morrissey and his teammate took it easy on Thursday and will be rested and ready to go after the Americans played last night beating Finland 6-1.

“It was a good off day. Just try to get some rest, recovery and some treatment and all those things,” said Morrissey.

“It was an intense, emotional game on Wednesday night. Nice to get some recovery and get ready for practice today and obviously huge game tomorrow.”

The Canadians already lost Shea Theodore for the rest of the tournament and then this morning, Cale Makar, who played over 28 minutes in the win over Sweden, missed today’s skate with an illness. Canada head coach Jon Cooper was asked if he expects Makar to be available to play against the Americans.

“Expect is a big word, but I’m confident,” said Cooper.

“I’m confident he’ll be there.”

Travis Konecny went back on the blueline for Canada’s practice and Morrissey remained with Colton Parayko, the two started the night together against Sweden before Theodore went down.

“I think our games suit each other well, (we) kind of play off one another. I thought we did a good job,” said Morrissey.

“There’s always something we can work on, communication, get used to the reads for one another as well. It was a good start, he’s an easy guy to play with. Just want to keep building.”