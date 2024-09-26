Injury update on Logan Stanley and Ville Heinola

WINNIPEG – All of a sudden, the depth on the left side of the Winnipeg Jets defence is getting tested.

Logan Stanley, who was supposed to play in Wednesday’s preseason tilt with the Edmonton Oilers, was a late scratch and didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice.

“Stan tweaked something there. We’re going to get a little more of a look at him,” said head coach Scott Arniel. “He won’t be available to us for the next few days here. We’ll see where we’re at.”

Arniel did admit that there is fear that Stanley’s injury could be more long-term, but the tests Stanley will undergo over the next couple days will be a better indicator of the path forward.

As for Ville Heinola, his timeline is just as murky as Stanley’s.

Heinola had surgery on his ankle – the same one where an infection was found just a couple days into training camp last week – and is out a minimum of four weeks.

“They took the pin out of his ankle. I’m not a doctor, so I’m not 100 percent sure how long it will take,” said Arniel. “It will depend on there being no swelling or infection. Then we go from there.”

Dylan Samberg, who played 20:59 in the 6-1 win over Edmonton on Wednesday, didn’t participate in the on-ice sessions on Thursday. The news is far better in his case than it was for Stanley or Heinola.

“That was more maintenance after last night. He got a little bit of a bump from last night,” Arniel said. “He’s playing tomorrow, so I want to make sure he’s good to go. He’s not hurt enough that he’s going into tomorrow’s game not 100 percent.”

The next preseason game on the schedule goes Friday in Minnesota. While every preseason game is an opportunity for players trying to make an impression, the injuries on the team’s back end mean there could be an added emphasis on that particular contest.

“(Dylan) Coghlan and (Haydn) Fleury, now it’s another opportunity for those guys to step up,” Arniel said, adding Elias Salomonsson to that list as well.

Simon Lundmark, who played 13:29 against Minnesota as the replacement for Stanley, was also commended for his efforts by Arniel.

“He found out five minutes before warm-up that he was going in and did a fantastic job,” he said. “Like I said at the very beginning, there are opportunities, they come in different ways, and those guys are doing a great job of taking advantage of it.”