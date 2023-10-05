Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 2

Homecoming: The Return of The Winnipeg Jets is a four-part audio documentary hosted by Jets Sr. Host/Producer Sara Orlesky. The series will reflect on the lead-up to the NHL’s return to Winnipeg and the milestones of the first season. From the stories of those who worked quietly and tirelessly behind the scenes and the herculean efforts to get from announcement to home opening puck drop in only 131 days to reminiscing about those first-season storylines, fans will have a fun look back at the behind-the-scenes moments of a season that was like no other in sporting history. Listen and subscribe to Homecoming on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and on WinnipegJets.com.

The announcement had been made and the race to the start of the season was on. Sara Orlesky had a front-row seat since the beginning of the NHL's return to Winnipeg and with the help of players and staff, you too will get access to the stories of the summer of 2011 in episode two of Homecoming.

LISTEN TO EPISODE 2 HERE