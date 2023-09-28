Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 1

Homecoming: The Return of The Winnipeg Jets is a four-part audio documentary hosted by Jets Sr. Host/Producer Sara Orlesky. The series will reflect on the lead-up to the NHL’s return to Winnipeg and the milestones of the first season. From the stories of those who worked quietly and tirelessly behind the scenes and the herculean efforts to get from announcement to home opening puck drop in only 131 days to reminiscing about those first-season storylines, fans will have a fun look back at the behind-the-scenes moments of a season that was like no other in sporting history. Listen and subscribe to Homecoming on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and on WinnipegJets.com.

May 31, 2011 will be a day forever circled in Winnipeg Sports history but the story of how the NHL returned to the city, who’s heart it had broken 15 years before, starts long before that. Sara Orlesky has had a front-row seat to the story and with the help of the people who worked to return the team back brings you the first episode of this four-part audio documentary.