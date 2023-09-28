News Feed

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 28, 2023

Winnipeg Jets launch new slate of original content and Jets App enhancements 

Ford makes an impression

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets (Preseason Game 3)

Jets reduce training camp roster by six players

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets (Preseason Game 2)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 23, 2023

Winnipeg Jets unveil commemorative jersey in honour of the Royal Canadian Air Force centennial celebration 

It's time to Fly the 'Forty-Eight'!
DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively

Perfetti ready for latest challenge

Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success

Colby Barlow signs entry-level contract 

Jets set to kickoff camp

Bowness provides clarity on Jets forward lines
Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule

Flames outlast Jets

Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Jets steal one from Canucks

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 1

2324_Homecoming-Promotional-1920x1080

Homecoming: The Return of The Winnipeg Jets is a four-part audio documentary hosted by Jets Sr. Host/Producer Sara Orlesky. The series will reflect on the lead-up to the NHL’s return to Winnipeg and the milestones of the first season. From the stories of those who worked quietly and tirelessly behind the scenes and the herculean efforts to get from announcement to home opening puck drop in only 131 days to reminiscing about those first-season storylines, fans will have a fun look back at the behind-the-scenes moments of a season that was like no other in sporting history. Listen and subscribe to Homecoming on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and on WinnipegJets.com.

May 31, 2011 will be a day forever circled in Winnipeg Sports history but the story of how the NHL returned to the city, who’s heart it had broken 15 years before, starts long before that. Sara Orlesky has had a front-row seat to the story and with the help of the people who worked to return the team back brings you the first episode of this four-part audio documentary.

Listen to Episode One HERE