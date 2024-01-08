Hellebuyck named Third Star of the Week

Hellebuyck finished week 3-0-0, with a 1.68 goals-against average, .937 save percentge

GettyImages-1895743454
By Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, January 8, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the week ending Jan. 7.

Hellebuyck, 30, began the week with a 34-save performance in a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. On Thursday, the 2020 Vezina Trophy winner stopped 28 of 29 shots in Winnipeg’s 2-1 victory in San Jose. Finally, Hellebuyck recorded 15 saves in Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The Commerce, Mich. native finished the week a perfect 3-0-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

Hellebuyck was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for December last week and he was also announced as Winnipeg’s NHL All-Star Game representative. He is currently riding a franchise record 12-game individual point streak (10-0-2). Hellebuyck is tied for second in the NHL with 20 wins in 2023-24 and ranks among the top-10 in GAA (T-5th: 2.27) and SV% (7th: .921) among goalies that have started more than 10 games. Winnipeg has not allowed more than three goals in a game since Nov. 2 and over that span Hellebuyck is 16-3-2 with a shutout, a 1.96 GAA, and a .932 SV%.

This is the first time this season and the fourth time in his career that Hellebuyck has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. He is the second Jets selection in 2023-24 after Kyle Connor’s Second Star performance on Nov. 13/23.

-#####-

