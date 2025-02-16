Hellebuyck's brilliance continues at 4 Nations

Hellebuyck’s focus was solely on stopping the puck even when the crowd at the Bell Centre booed the American national anthem and wouldn’t discuss the topic afterwards.

He barely commented on the emotional start to the U.S. 3-1 win when the Tkachuk brothers Matthew and Brady dropped the gloves with Brandon Hagel and Sam Bennett, respectively. J.T. Miller joined the party when he went toe-to-toe with Colton Parayko. The roof almost blew off the arena as the crowd and anyone who was watching were mesmerized by the passion on display with the two rival nations.

“That was a great momentum boost, so much energy from that,” said Hellebuyck casually.

“We’re a team that cares and we’re showing that every single day. I just think that was a continuation of that.”

Even when the world’s best player, Connor McDavid beat Hellebuyck short side to give Canada a 1-0 lead, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner was unfazed. Considering how well, his teammates defended after that, you can understand why.

“We played right to our details, I think we’re coming together as a group,” said Hellebuyck.

“Everyone is chipping in every single way, blocking shots, letting me see pucks, clearing rebounds. It’s what you want.”

The turning point came in the second period with the game tied at one, Hellebuyck made three consecutive saves in a 27 second sequence which led to the game winning goal courtesy of Dylan Larkin.

“That’s just kind of how hockey goes. A team presses, you make a big save, you keep it calm down there,” Hellebuyck said.

“And then really transition goes back the other way because they were pressing so hard. You see a lot of goals like that, in a moment like that you just gotta make the save, you gotta be the guy that makes the save.”

After Dylan Larkin gave the Americans a 2-1 lead, Hellebuyck was his big, boring self and giving the Canadians nothing. After a while you could sense Canada’s frustrations about not being able to solve the Jets goaltender.

“Simple. Stop the puck, be calm, make plays,” said Hellebuyck.

“Be reliable. You just have to be reliable back there.”

But just how big was that win on a hostile building for USA Hockey?

“It’s huge. It was an away game. The crowd bought it,” said Hellebuyck.

“Now we get to go to the U.S. and hopefully our crowd brings it.”

Hellebuyck will be close to where he played his college hockey with the University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks. The 31-year-old played 54 games and recorded a 38-12-2 record with a .946 save percentage and 1.60 goals against average.

“The old stomping grounds. You know, it’s fun, they have a great crowd there (at TD Garden) and this time it will be on our side,” said Hellebuyck.

“I think this is a unique tournament and I’m just taking it day-by-day really. So, I’m looking forward to the experience when I get there.”