Hellebuyck's brilliance continues at 4 Nations

MONTREAL QC - If anyone questioned Connor Hellebuyck’s ability to elevate his game when games mean the most, that disappeared on Saturday night.
Beforehand the epic showdown between Canada and the U.S., ESPN hockey host Steve Levy was asked about where he stood about Hellebuyck’s career.
“Uber talented obviously. Great player on a great team. Could be the best goalie in the world right now and all those things. But the playoffs are the bugaboo. I actually had this conversation with P.K. (Subban) and Mess (Mark Messier). P.K. wants to cancel his career and Mess is a little more patient,” said Levy.
“He said ‘Hey, I started with a guy named Grant Fuhr’ and he said ‘Fuhr did not have great success his first couple of postseasons’. So, this is not the Stanley Cup playoffs, but the lights are bright, everybody’s watching, and this was supposed to be the big advantage the Americans have over the Canadians.”
Jets fans might say that Subban is critical of Hellebuyck’s big game performances because it was the Jets who knocked Subban and the Nashville Predators out of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs. However, goaltending was the advantage for the USA as Hellebuyck made 25 saves helping his team reach the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off with one game left against Sweden in the round-robin. He was simply better than Canada’s Jordan Binnington like he has been on many occasions when the Jets play the Blues as Central Division rivals.