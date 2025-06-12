Hellebuyck awarded Hart Memorial and Vezina Trophies

WINNIPEG, June 12, 2025 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, announced that Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is the 2024-25 recipient of the Hart Memorial and Vezina Trophies. The Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team” and the Vezina Trophy is for “the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position”.

Hellebuyck, 32, is the first player in franchise history to win the Hart Memorial Trophy. He is just the fourth goalie in the expansion era (since 1967-68) to win the award, following Dominik Hasek (1996-97 and 1997-98), Jose Theodore (2001-02), and Carey Price (2014-15).

“It means a lot,” said Hellebuyck about winning the Hart Memorial Trophy. “It's one of those things that doesn't get swung towards the goalies too often, so any time that a goalie kind of gets a sniff at it, you take notice… You look back at the year, it was just such a fun year and we had so much positivity around the locker room and everyone was just kind of living in the moment and enjoying the year. With team success, individual success comes and just to get one of these is pretty special in my world.”

This is Hellebuyck’s third career Vezina Trophy following his 2019-20 and 2023-24 wins and he has been a finalist on two other occasions (2017-18 and 2022-23). Hellebuyck is the fourth goaltender to capture the Vezina Trophy at least three times under its current format (since 1981-82), following Hasek (6x), Martin Brodeur (4x) and Patrick Roy (3x). Hellebuyck is also the first repeat winner since Brodeur in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

Hellebuyck, Winnipeg’s fifth-round pick (130th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, led the NHL with 47 victories to lift the Jets to franchise records for wins and points in a season as well as their first Presidents’ Trophy. Only two goaltenders in NHL history have recorded more wins in a single campaign: Brodeur (48 in 2006-07) and Braden Holtby (48 in 2015-16). Hellebuyck also won his second consecutive Williams Jennings Trophy as the goaltender (min. 25 GP) on the team allowing the fewest regular season goals.

Hellebuyck finished first among qualified NHL goaltenders in wins (47), shutouts (8), goals-against average (2.00), and games played (T-1st: 63). He also ranked in the league’s top five in save percentage (2nd: .925), saves (4th: 1,539) and minutes (2nd: 3,741). Hellebuyck yielded two goals or fewer in 40 of his 63 total appearances (63.5%). He also had a personal eight-game winning streak from Jan. 22-Feb. 26/25 and an 11-game point streak (9-0-2) from Dec. 5/24-Jan. 2/25.

-#####-