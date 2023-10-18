Heinola in good spirits following ankle surgery

Over a week and a half ago, Ville Heinola suffered a fractured ankle during the Winnipeg Jets preseason finale against Ottawa. The Finnish defenceman had worked his way into the conversation of being with the Jets when the season started in Calgary on October 11th. Before that game against the Sens, it looked like Heinola had played his way into the lineup, but he wasn’t thinking about that.

“Honestly for me, my mindset was, I didn’t know anything. I didn’t want to focus on that (making the team) at all. I knew my situation wasn’t the best,” said Heinola.

“Be myself, play my game. I knew if I played well, I have a chance. So that was pretty much all I was thinking about before the game. Just be myself, don’t think about anything.”

As upsetting as that night was for Heinola, he is in better spirits now but remains frustrated with his situation.

“It’s tough for me. The biggest thing is I’ve been working so hard all summer, all preseason. I put in a lot of work and then the final (preseason) game just happened. So, I just feel like there’s so much work behind it and I felt like everything went well,” said Heinola from Pearson International Airport in Toronto on his way home to Finland on Monday.

“So, it’s been tough but, you know, it’s already been over a week, so I’m kind of hoping this time goes fast and I will come back soon.”

It was more than halfway through the first period of the Jets game with Ottawa, Heinola was in on the forecheck after his defence partner Brenden Dillon dumped the puck in the left corner. Heinola bumped into Erik Brannstrom and fell to the ice and immediately knew something was wrong.

“It was kind of a weird situation. I’ve been talking to everyone, like that same situation happens in the game 100 times,” said Heinola.

“So, it’s unfortunate. I could tell right away, it felt like I couldn’t even step on it, step on that way. It felt bad right away. So, it wasn’t great.”