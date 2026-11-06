Jets build momentum with convincing win over Canucks

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets were hoping Tuesday night's comeback for the ages in Montreal would be the spark this hockey club needed, and they took another step in the right direction Thursday night. After erasing a four-goal deficit to stun the Canadiens 5-4 in overtime, the Jets returned home looking to carry that emotion and energy into the start of a three-game homestand. There was no shortage of confidence coming out of the Bell Centre, but the challenge was to turn one memorable night into something more sustainable.

The Jets carried the momentum from their remarkable comeback in Montreal right onto home ice, delivering a commanding performance at Canada Life Centre. Winnipeg (6-8-3) struck three times in the opening period and never looked back, rolling to an impressive 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Dawson Mercer celebrated his first goal as a Jet with a two-point night, Kyle Connor chipped in with a pair of assists and Mark Scheifele moved to within five goals of passing Dale Hawerchuk for the all-time franchise record. Stuart Skinner turned aside 24 shots to earn his second consecutive victory as the Jets continued to build some much-needed momentum.

The Jets wasted little time getting to work, opening the scoring on their first power play of the night. At 3:49, Haydn Fleury sent a shot from the point that Alex Iafallo got a piece of, redirecting it past Leevi Meriläinen for his fourth goal of the season and a 1-0 Winnipeg lead.