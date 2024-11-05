GAMEDAY: Utah Hockey Club at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets started a four-game homestand Sunday afternoon with a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. They will look to continue their impressive start to the season as Utah comes to town Tuesday night for the first of three straight Central Division matchups. It will be the first ever matchup between the two teams after Utah moved from Arizona this offseason.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “There are some times where I’m needed more than others. This good stretch that we’ve been on, I’ve felt like I’ve had just a front row seat to everything that’s been going on. I’ve just got to make sure that you don’t let anything easy go in and you don’t let the game get out of hand around you. You control your rebounds and make sure there is no extra scrambling going around. That being said, the guys have been playing so good in front of me and I’m able to see everything and control everything. We’re not even giving up a whole lot of zone time right now." - Connor Hellebuyck on how well his teammates are playing.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: The third period has been Winnipeg’s most productive so far this season. They lead the league in third period goals with 23 and have been able to shut teams down in the third frame by allowing the second-fewest goals in the third period this season with eight. The +15 third period goal differential is the highest in any single period among all teams this season.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at Canada Life Centre at 10:30 CT. Check back here for any lineup changes or news later today.