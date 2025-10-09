GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets

The Stars eliminated the Jets in six games in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Winnipeg will begin the new season minus three important pieces, captain Adam Lowry (lower body), defenceman Dylan Samberg (lower body) and forward Cole Perfetti (lower body).

“I’m really excited to just get playing hockey again and playing some meaningful games. And obviously it starts off with a big one against Dallas,” said Mark Scheifele.

“So, obviously a couple injuries have been a damper on your lineup. But we need guys to step up and be ready for a big game.”

Despite those key players missing in action, the news about Connor’s eight-year extension brought some excitement to the Jets dressing room on Wednesday. Especially for Scheifele, who is now nine points from becoming the all-time leader in Thrasher/Jets history and a big part of his career success has been Connor.

“He just does everything. He can kill penalties, he's obviously got an amazing shot, but he really just does everything. He's so dynamic,” said Scheifele.

“He's so exciting to watch and exciting to play with. He reads the game so well, he works so hard. He comes in every year in tip top shape, and he's just a guy that loves to get better. And that's what I love about him.”

Head coach Scott Arniel is ready to face the Stars who will be without their captain Jamie Benn and have a new head coach in Glen Gulutzan.

“Losing to them in the second round, they are banged up a little bit too, but at the same time, you want to set the tone off right, not only your opening game but you want to make sure in our division that we can get out in front of these guys, and we want to get off on a good note,” said Arniel.

“I felt that training like training camp was real good, everybody built their game towards (Thursday). We have checked all the boxes on all stuff, on all the stuff we wanted to present to the players and now it is time to just go play.”

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 CT, check back here later in the day to see if Jonathan Toews will make his Winnipeg debut.