GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets Game 5

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets trail their best-of-seven series 3-1 after falling to the Stars 3-1 in Game 4 on Tuesday night. They have now lost two straight games for the second time these playoffs. Winnipeg will look to avoid elimination on Thursday as they will host the Dallas Stars for Game 5 at Canada Life Centre. It’s the second time these playoffs that they will be faced with an elimination game, the other being Game 7 in their opening round series with the St. Louis Blues.

“Those are all learning curves for us," said Scott Arniel.

"We talked after Game 1 in the St. Louis about when there is that game - and for some guys that had never been through the White-out and how we got better as that series went on and then had to learn another lesson in that Game 7 and came on the right end of it, it’s no different now."

Winnipeg played another solid road game in Dallas on Tuesday with 70 shot attempts but outside of Nikolaj Ehlers goal, they could not find a way to beat Jake Oettinger again. The Stars netminder played his best game of the series to put Winnipeg on the brink of elimination.

"I would say that there are a lot of rebounds, there are a lot of second opportunities, there are a lot of unscreened shots, just from (Tuesday)," said Arniel.

"I'm not going to go and look at all the other games, but at the end of the day, when we're doing a better job in that area, no different than the St Louis series, making it hard on (Jordan) Binnington on him not seeing the puck, no different with Oettinger."

The Jets will have their morning skate at 11 CT at Canada Life Centre.

