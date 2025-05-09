GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets Game 2

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are hoping they can get back in the win column when they host the Dallas Stars for Game 2 of their Second Round series tonight (8:30 CT) at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets played an impressive third period during the 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1, but they are hoping for a much better start to the night than on Wednesday.

“There is a directness to our game when we are at our best. For whatever reason, we didn’t have that at the start,” said Adam Lowry.

“With the different style, you felt like there was a little more there, a few more plays that you could make. The execution, just get through the first couple of shifts, going north and being direct.”

The Stars are a patient team that waits for their opponent to make a mistake and then their transition game along with their skill makes them a dangerous team. Winnipeg must adapt to the fact that they have a little more time to make plays and not rush things.

“They (Dallas) are obviously physical as well but they’re also there to steal pucks where I felt St. Louis was looking just to run us to be honest,” said Dylan DeMelo.

“Maybe there were times where we’d give up the puck when guys were close, just anticipating getting hit from the previous series and then early in that first period, that was evident. We were kind of throwing pucks away where maybe we could’ve had a chance to hold onto it or maybe make a better play.”

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 11 CT.

Watch the pregame show at 12:30 CT with Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas.