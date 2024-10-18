GAMEDAY: Sharks at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue their four-game homestand on Friday night when they host the San Jose Sharks at Canada Life Centre. The Jets are 2-0-0 during the homestand after a 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night. Winnipeg will finish the homestand on Sunday afternoon when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I really don't like comparing years because every year I feel like I get so much better and my details get so much stronger. Honestly, the structure is a little more dialed in. So if I'm comparing myself to last year, yeah, I'm a way better goalie this year. Stats are stats. It fluctuates. We're at a high right now. Everything averages out. The main thing is that we're winning." - Connor Hellebuyck on comparing last season to this one.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Hellebuyck has allowed two goals or less in five of his past seven regular season starts, which are all wins… Hellebuyck has a 1.66 goals-against average and .948 save percentage in his past seven regular season games.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada Life Centre, check back here for more lineup news and notes this afternoon.