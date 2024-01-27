GAMEDAY: Maple Leafs at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play their final game before the player and all-star break on Saturday night when they play the back half of their home-and-home set with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 6 CT. The Jets lost 1-0 in overtime on Wednesday night.

The big question for tonight's game is will Josh Morrissey and Gabe Vilardi play? Rick Bowness said yesterday that both players are game time decisions.

The Jets will hold an optional skate at 9:30 am so tonight's warm up will be an indicator of what the lineup will look like against the Leafs.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets are 26-for-27 (96.3%) on the penalty kill during their past 10 games. The Jets have climbed to 24 th in the NHL with a penalty kill at 78.4%.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"There were offensive plays that we could have made but we didn't. So that's on us. It wasn't so much what Toronto was doing. We made bad decisions with the puck. So we cleaned that up in video this morning. We addressed it on the ice in practice. We created enough chances to score, obviously, one or two goals, but we still left offensive opportunities out there that we didn't make the right play." - Rick Bowness on the Jets offensive issues.