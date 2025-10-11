GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets will look to bounce back from a 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre at 12:30 CT (TSN3, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets did not look like the team that allowed the fewest goals in the league in back-to-back seasons on Thursday night as they gave up five goals and 37 shots to a division rival.

“It was loose, a little bit disconnected in the sense when we’re a five-man unit, whether it’s defending, on the rush or taking the rush against us,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“Pretty tight, the middle of the ice was kind of taken away last night. There were some big gaps in between their forwards and our D.”

Kyle Connor’s hat trick was a positive from the loss as he almost got the Jets a point with his performance. Another positive was the performance of the penalty kill which killed off four of five Stars power plays and ended up scoring two shorthanded goals.

“Yeah, it was good. I mean, I don't know exactly how many power plays they got, but I felt like we did a pretty good job killing them off, and felt like our pressure was good,” said Morgan Barron who had one of the two shorties.

“We were kind of attacking together at the right time. So, it's a good start, but that's all it is. It is a start.”