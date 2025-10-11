GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

12:30 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets will look to bounce back from a 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre at 12:30 CT (TSN3, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets did not look like the team that allowed the fewest goals in the league in back-to-back seasons on Thursday night as they gave up five goals and 37 shots to a division rival.

“It was loose, a little bit disconnected in the sense when we’re a five-man unit, whether it’s defending, on the rush or taking the rush against us,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“Pretty tight, the middle of the ice was kind of taken away last night. There were some big gaps in between their forwards and our D.”

Kyle Connor’s hat trick was a positive from the loss as he almost got the Jets a point with his performance. Another positive was the performance of the penalty kill which killed off four of five Stars power plays and ended up scoring two shorthanded goals.

“Yeah, it was good. I mean, I don't know exactly how many power plays they got, but I felt like we did a pretty good job killing them off, and felt like our pressure was good,” said Morgan Barron who had one of the two shorties.

“We were kind of attacking together at the right time. So, it's a good start, but that's all it is. It is a start.”

DAL@WPG: Barron scores SHG against Jake Oettinger

Thanks to injuries and a lot of new faces in the lineup, there could be an adjustment period for those new to the system and for those who have new linemates up front.

“There’s no secret that Gabe (Vilardi), KC and (Mark Scheifele) have such success because they know each other so well, where they’re going to be and they read off each other so well. So, I would have loved to have played six exhibition games and had all of our lines together, so they could gain that chemistry quicker (for) the new guys,” said Arniel.

“But it’s all part of this process, part of them playing games, them practicing with each other, feeling more comfortable, getting a read on each other's plays and then, hopefully, that clicks in the games.”

Barron looked comfortable playing centre on the fourth line with Cole Koepke and Tanner Pearson but admits there wasn’t a lot of time to get used to his new wingers.

“I think so obviously, we had that game in the preseason together and got to spend a lot of time kind of time, kind of in practice and stuff,” said Barron.

“So, two real reliable guys and always some things we kind of clean up in our own zone. But I'm confident that once we kind of get clicking and kind of gel a little bit, it's going to be a really good line for us.”

Dylan DeMelo added that the Jets won’t be using all the new faces and injuries as an excuse.

“Injuries, different lineups, different linemates, different defensive pairings, whatever it may be, that is not going to be an excuse for our group, and we are not making an excuse for anything like that,” said DeMelo.

“We do know there is a little bit, we need some familiarity with the lines to maybe just gel in regard to plays off the rush or o-zone play.”

The Jets will play their first of back-to-back matinee games, they will also play an early one on Monday on the road against the Islanders.

“Actually, my first-year pro, I was in Hartford, and that was kind of peak covid, and every single game I played in the American League that year was a 1pm puck drop,” said Barron.

“So, I kind of got used to that that year. I felt like for me, it's a little bit easier to just wake up and go. You don’t have to worry about, kind of sitting around all day waiting for the game. So, I always enjoy the afternoon ones.”

