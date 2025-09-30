GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the fifth of their six game preseason at Grand Casino Arena on Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “With JT we had talked about four games. With (Nyquist) he’ll be back in on Friday. But it is a little bit, I do want to see him with some other people. It doesn’t mean Gabe’s going anywhere off that top line. It’s just a chance to get veteran guys kind of playing with some players maybe that they don’t necessarily see. I want to see Nino with Fetts and JT. That’s something that down the road may happen, I don’t know." - Scott Arniel on the different looking lines that we will see tonight against Minnesota.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at hockey for all centre at 10 CT. Check back here for pregame interviews and lineup news.