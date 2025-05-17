GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars Game 6

DALLAS - The Winnipeg Jets continue their best-of-seven series with the Dallas Stars tonight with Game 6 going at American Airlines Center.

The Jets are coming off a 4-0 win in Game 5 at Canada Life Centre, but want to carry their performance on the road tonight.

"It's a case of us making sure that what comes on the ice (Saturday) is the best product we can bring," said head coach Scott Arniel on Friday. "Continue what we did (Thursday) night. There's a lot of real positives there. And build on that and just put that forward."

The Jets will hold a morning skate at 11:30 am CT, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com