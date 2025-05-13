GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars Game 4

7:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250513_DAL_G4_1920x1080
By Mitchell Clinton
WinnipegJets.com

DALLAS - For the second time in the best-of-seven series, the Winnipeg Jets will look to even up their series with the Dallas Stars when the puck drops on Game 4 tonight.

The Jets answered the first challenge, earning a 4-0 win in Game 2 after a setback in Game 1, and will look to follow the same script in Game 4 after Sunday's 5-2 loss.

To do so, the Jets know they'll have to find a way to win on the road, something they haven't been able to do in the postseason in four attempts. Cole Perfetti, however, says the group hasn't lost any confidence.

"We were the best team in the league all year. That gives us all the confidence in the world," he said after Monday's optional practice. "Our record isn’t great in the road playoffs games so far, but we were great on the road in the regular season. It’s because we played our style, didn’t give the opposition anything. That’s how we’re going to have to play here."

***READ THE FULL STORY FROM MONDAY***

The Jets willl hold a morning skate at American Airlines Center, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

News Feed

Practice Report - May 12, 2025

Three things - Tough bounce in Game 3 costs Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars Game 3

Three things - Hellebuyck shutout helps Jets even series

GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets Game 2

Three things - Rantanen hat trick gives Stars Game 1

Perfetti still buzzing after Game 7 performane

GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets Game 1

Practice report - May 6

Three things - Lowry 2OT winner sends Jets to round 2

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 7

Three things - Blues force Game 7 with 5-2 win

Arniel named finalist for Jack Adams Award

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues Game 6

Hellebuyck named finalist for Hart Memorial Trophy

Three things - Namestnikov leads Jets to Game 5 win

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 5

Hellebuyck, Jets excited about Game 5 at home