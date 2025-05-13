GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars Game 4

DALLAS - For the second time in the best-of-seven series, the Winnipeg Jets will look to even up their series with the Dallas Stars when the puck drops on Game 4 tonight.

The Jets answered the first challenge, earning a 4-0 win in Game 2 after a setback in Game 1, and will look to follow the same script in Game 4 after Sunday's 5-2 loss.

To do so, the Jets know they'll have to find a way to win on the road, something they haven't been able to do in the postseason in four attempts. Cole Perfetti, however, says the group hasn't lost any confidence.

"We were the best team in the league all year. That gives us all the confidence in the world," he said after Monday's optional practice. "Our record isn’t great in the road playoffs games so far, but we were great on the road in the regular season. It’s because we played our style, didn’t give the opposition anything. That’s how we’re going to have to play here."

The Jets willl hold a morning skate at American Airlines Center, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com