GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

9:30 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444 (2)
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

SAN JOSE - The Winnipeg Jets (23-9-4) roll into San Jose to take on the Sharks (9-26-3) tonight, a contest that begins a stretch of three games in four nights.

Winnipeg is coming off the 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, and are 7-0-2 in their last nine. In fact, the only team to beat the Jets in regulation since December 2 is the San Jose Sharks.

On December 12, San Jose edged Winnipeg by a score of 2-1, so the Jets are looking to avenge that setback against the Sharks, who have lost nine straight contests since that night.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at SAP Center, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

