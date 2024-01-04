GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

SAN JOSE - The Winnipeg Jets (23-9-4) roll into San Jose to take on the Sharks (9-26-3) tonight, a contest that begins a stretch of three games in four nights.

Winnipeg is coming off the 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, and are 7-0-2 in their last nine. In fact, the only team to beat the Jets in regulation since December 2 is the San Jose Sharks.

On December 12, San Jose edged Winnipeg by a score of 2-1, so the Jets are looking to avenge that setback against the Sharks, who have lost nine straight contests since that night.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at SAP Center, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com