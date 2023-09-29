News Feed

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 28, 2023

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 28, 2023
Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 1

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 1
Winnipeg Jets launch new slate of original content and Jets App enhancements 

Winnipeg Jets launch new slate of original content and Jets App enhancements 
Ford makes an impression

Ford makes an impression
GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets (Preseason Game 3)

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets (Preseason Game 3)
Jets reduce training camp roster by six players

Jets reduce training camp roster by six players
GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets (Preseason Game 2)

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets (Preseason Game 2)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)
Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 23, 2023

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 23, 2023
Winnipeg Jets unveil commemorative jersey in honour of the Royal Canadian Air Force centennial celebration 

It's time to Fly the 'Forty-Eight'!
DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively

DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively
Perfetti ready for latest challenge

Perfetti ready for latest challenge
Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success

Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success this season
Colby Barlow signs entry-level contract 

Jets sign forward Colby Barlow to a three-year, entry-level contract 
Jets set to kickoff camp

Bowness provides clarity on Jets forward lines
Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule

Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule
Flames outlast Jets

Flames outlast Jets at Young Stars Classic
Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators (Preseason Game 4)

6:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: Power 97

2568x1444

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue their preseason schedule tonight in Ottawa against the Senators.

The Jets carry a 2-0-1 record in the preseason into Canadian Tire Centre, and will dress a line-up on the younger side tonight against a more experienced Senators squad.

But Jets head coach Rick Bowness says tonight's game might be the last opportunity for players to make an impression, especially with the six-game preseason schedule winding down.

"We're running out of games quickly," he said after the skate on Thursday. "A lot of our veterans want to play in those last two games so all we can say to those guys is, 'This might be your last game. Take advantage of it and make the most of it."

***READ THURSDAY'S COVERAGE***

Stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available!