GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators (Preseason Game 4)

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue their preseason schedule tonight in Ottawa against the Senators.

The Jets carry a 2-0-1 record in the preseason into Canadian Tire Centre, and will dress a line-up on the younger side tonight against a more experienced Senators squad.

But Jets head coach Rick Bowness says tonight's game might be the last opportunity for players to make an impression, especially with the six-game preseason schedule winding down.

"We're running out of games quickly," he said after the skate on Thursday. "A lot of our veterans want to play in those last two games so all we can say to those guys is, 'This might be your last game. Take advantage of it and make the most of it."

