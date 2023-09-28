Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 28, 2023

Bowness mentioned that he is hoping Ehlers can play Monday in Calgary against the Flames and while the Jets coach was happy to see the Danish forward with one of the main groups, he wants to see Ehlers out of a non-contact jersey soon.

“He couldn’t do half the drills out there because of the contact drills, so at least we got him out and we were able to work with him and get his conditioning back,” said Bowness.

“We gave him a skate at the end, so he reported in great shape, all his testing was outstanding so again, you take a week off and now you have to get it back again.”

There was a ton of excitement with the thought of Perfetti at centre, Nino Niederreiter on the left side and Ehlers on the right. There hasn’t been a whole lot of that line together outside of the first practice for around 15 minutes before having to leave. He admitted to having to take mental notes on his linemates watching from off the ice.

"For sure. But I also think it's a little hard in pre-season games because it's the first couple of games, you're not feeling like yourself 100 per cent,” said Ehlers.

“Obviously, there's obviously little things to learn and I've played with Nino a lot last year, not so much with Fetts. I'm excited to see how that works out."

CONNOR ENJOYING NEW LINEMATE

One of the Jets lines that has stayed intact through the early parts of camp is the Mark Scheifele, Gabe Vilardi and Kyle Connor trio. The three players have only played in one preseason game together, but so far so good for Connor.

“I thought it was fantastic. Obviously, pre-season, it’s just something that we’re building. (Vilardi), my first time playing with him, but he reads the play well,” said Connor.

“He’s a smart player. I feel like he picked up on all our systems as soon as we showed him. Obviously, he’s got skill and he’s got some hands, you see the vision. Obviously, the play on the power play was pretty spectacular as well.”