Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 28, 2023

WINNIPEG – Following the 3-2 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames last night, the Winnipeg Jets returned to training camp with three groups skating at various times at the hockey for all centre.
Forward Cole Perfetti who was hit by Flames forward Martin Pospisil on Wednesday night, skated with the extra group that included Colby Barlow and Nate Schmidt. Mason Appleton, who played last night as well, did not skate at all today. Rick Bowness had an update on multiple injury situations after the morning session.
“Start with Apple (Appleton), he showed up today with a lower body injury so we kept him off the ice and he would be day-to-day. Cole felt fine today, not 100 per cent so we will take a little precaution with him, and Nate is saying the same thing, he’s dealing with lower body, he’s probably not quite ready to practice with the group yet,” said Bowness.
“But they’re all going to be day to day and the sooner the better we can get them back so we can start looking like what we’re going to look like when the season starts.”