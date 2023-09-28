News Feed

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 1

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 1
Winnipeg Jets launch new slate of original content and Jets App enhancements 

Winnipeg Jets launch new slate of original content and Jets App enhancements 
Ford makes an impression

Ford makes an impression
GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets (Preseason Game 3)

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets (Preseason Game 3)
Jets reduce training camp roster by six players

Jets reduce training camp roster by six players
GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets (Preseason Game 2)

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets (Preseason Game 2)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)
Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 23, 2023

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 23, 2023
Winnipeg Jets unveil commemorative jersey in honour of the Royal Canadian Air Force centennial celebration 

It's time to Fly the 'Forty-Eight'!
DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively

DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively
Perfetti ready for latest challenge

Perfetti ready for latest challenge
Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success

Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success this season
Colby Barlow signs entry-level contract 

Jets sign forward Colby Barlow to a three-year, entry-level contract 
Jets set to kickoff camp

Bowness provides clarity on Jets forward lines
Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule

Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule
Flames outlast Jets

Flames outlast Jets at Young Stars Classic
Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule
Jets steal one from Canucks

Jets steal one from Canucks

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 28, 2023

Ehlers skates with one of the Jets main groups in non-contact jersey

ehlers
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Following the 3-2 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames last night, the Winnipeg Jets returned to training camp with three groups skating at various times at the hockey for all centre.

Forward Cole Perfetti who was hit by Flames forward Martin Pospisil on Wednesday night, skated with the extra group that included Colby Barlow and Nate Schmidt. Mason Appleton, who played last night as well, did not skate at all today. Rick Bowness had an update on multiple injury situations after the morning session.

“Start with Apple (Appleton), he showed up today with a lower body injury so we kept him off the ice and he would be day-to-day. Cole felt fine today, not 100 per cent so we will take a little precaution with him, and Nate is saying the same thing, he’s dealing with lower body, he’s probably not quite ready to practice with the group yet,” said Bowness.

“But they’re all going to be day to day and the sooner the better we can get them back so we can start looking like what we’re going to look like when the season starts.”

Rick Bowness speaks with the media after practice.

Some good news came from the opening session as Nikolaj Ehlers rejoined the team after sustaining an upper body injury while working out. Ehlers only played in 45 regular season games and one playoff game against Vegas in 2022-23.

"It was a thing in the gym that I've done a thousand times. I couldn't even tell you why,” said Ehlers.

“It seems to be happening quite a bit in the last couple of years. Mentally, it sucks. At least it's not the regular season."

Nikolaj Ehlers speaks with the media after practice.

Bowness mentioned that he is hoping Ehlers can play Monday in Calgary against the Flames and while the Jets coach was happy to see the Danish forward with one of the main groups, he wants to see Ehlers out of a non-contact jersey soon.

“He couldn’t do half the drills out there because of the contact drills, so at least we got him out and we were able to work with him and get his conditioning back,” said Bowness.

“We gave him a skate at the end, so he reported in great shape, all his testing was outstanding so again, you take a week off and now you have to get it back again.”

There was a ton of excitement with the thought of Perfetti at centre, Nino Niederreiter on the left side and Ehlers on the right. There hasn’t been a whole lot of that line together outside of the first practice for around 15 minutes before having to leave. He admitted to having to take mental notes on his linemates watching from off the ice.

"For sure. But I also think it's a little hard in pre-season games because it's the first couple of games, you're not feeling like yourself 100 per cent,” said Ehlers.

“Obviously, there's obviously little things to learn and I've played with Nino a lot last year, not so much with Fetts. I'm excited to see how that works out."

CONNOR ENJOYING NEW LINEMATE

One of the Jets lines that has stayed intact through the early parts of camp is the Mark Scheifele, Gabe Vilardi and Kyle Connor trio. The three players have only played in one preseason game together, but so far so good for Connor.

“I thought it was fantastic. Obviously, pre-season, it’s just something that we’re building. (Vilardi), my first time playing with him, but he reads the play well,” said Connor.

“He’s a smart player. I feel like he picked up on all our systems as soon as we showed him. Obviously, he’s got skill and he’s got some hands, you see the vision. Obviously, the play on the power play was pretty spectacular as well.”

Kyle Connor speaks to the media after practice.

The play Connor is referring to was a beautiful no look pass from Vilardi during a Jets power play against Edmonton on Monday night. Connor had a wide-open net staring him in the face and the Jets sniper fired it home. The Michigan product says they are constantly working on chemistry and it shows with Connor, Scheifele and Vilardi working together for long stretches after practice.

“It takes time. You gotta build that. Some might start off better than others, but you gotta talk about it, be constantly working, reading their player, watching their game and in practice. Find out where he likes to shoot the puck from, where he likes passes. Obviously, we’ve got to play to our systems. Once everyone is familiar with that, the reads come way quicker, you play way faster.”