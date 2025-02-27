GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

NASHVILLE - After securing a 4-1 win in Ottawa against the Senators, the Winnipeg Jets carry their 11-game win streak into Bridgestone Arena tonight when they take on the Nashville Predators.

It's the second time this season that the Jets (42-14-3) have visited Nashville on the back half of back-to-back games. On November 23, Winnipeg came into the Music City following a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh and fell to the Predators by the identical score. Since that game though, the Jets have won both games against Nashville (outscoring them 8-2), and are looking to take three of four from their Central Division rivals tonight.

As for the Predators (20-30-7), they've come out of the 4-Nations Face-Off break with one win in three games. They beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1, but have dropped their last two games to New Jersey and Florida by scores of 5-0 and 4-1 respectively.

The Jets won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for line-up information in warm-up.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com