GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)

WINNIPEG – Finally, game day has arrived.

Sure, it’s only preseason, but after three long days of practice – with each session lasting at least 75 minutes – it’s safe to say the Winnipeg Jets are looking forward to the home-and-home set with the Edmonton Oilers.

The first of those two games goes this afternoon at Rogers Place in Edmonton (with puck drop set for 5 pm CT, streamed on WinnipegJets.com), and the second on Monday at 7 pm CT at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets line-up is still being finalized, so Adam Lowry is unsure if he’s playing in Edmonton or Winnipeg, but he can’t wait for the puck to drop.

“This time of year once you get the first day of camp underway, the intensity ramps up and then exhibition, it ramps up even more,” he said. “Even just the competition, competing against the other team's best, seeing how your game's evolved over the summer and things like that. I think it's always more fun to play games.”

Stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available!

VIEW SATURDAY’S COVERAGE