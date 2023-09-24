News Feed

Winnipeg Jets unveil commemorative jersey in honour of the Royal Canadian Air Force centennial celebration 

It's time to Fly the 'Forty-Eight'!
DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively

Perfetti ready for latest challenge

Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success

Colby Barlow signs entry-level contract 

Jets set to kickoff camp

Bowness provides clarity on Jets forward lines
Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule

Flames outlast Jets

Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Jets steal one from Canucks

DiVincentiis thriving 

Jets drop Young Stars Classic opener

Morrissey, Dillon excited for start of training camp

Milic ready for first pro season

Jets Practice Notebook

Jets prospects arrive in Winnipeg
Jets sign defenceman Declan Chisholm to a one-year contract

Adam Lowry named Jets captain

A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)

5:00 pm CT - TV: WinnipegJets.com; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Finally, game day has arrived.

Sure, it’s only preseason, but after three long days of practice – with each session lasting at least 75 minutes – it’s safe to say the Winnipeg Jets are looking forward to the home-and-home set with the Edmonton Oilers.

The first of those two games goes this afternoon at Rogers Place in Edmonton (with puck drop set for 5 pm CT, streamed on WinnipegJets.com), and the second on Monday at 7 pm CT at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets line-up is still being finalized, so Adam Lowry is unsure if he’s playing in Edmonton or Winnipeg, but he can’t wait for the puck to drop.

“This time of year once you get the first day of camp underway, the intensity ramps up and then exhibition, it ramps up even more,” he said. “Even just the competition, competing against the other team's best, seeing how your game's evolved over the summer and things like that. I think it's always more fun to play games.”

Stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available!

