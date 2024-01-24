GAMEDAY: Jets at Maple Leafs

TORONTO - The Winnipeg Jets finish a three-game road trip on Wednesday night when the make their lone visit to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs this season.

The Jets are coming off a 4-1 loss in Boston to the Bruins which saw their streak of 34 consecutive games of allowing three goals or less come to an end.

Winnipeg held an optional skate in Toronto yesterday where both Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi took part. The Jets will hold a morning skate at Scotiabank Arena at 10:30 CT. Check back here for tonight’s starting goaltender and lineup.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets are first in the league this season with 39 games of holding their opponent to three goals or less and have a 29-8-2 record in those games. Winnipeg has allowed two goals or less in 21 of their past 23 games.