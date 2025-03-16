GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken

250316_SEA_2568x1444

SEATTLE - The Winnipeg Jets open a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Jets (46-17-4) have won each of their last two games and have also taken the first two games of the season series against the Kraken. The first match-up in Seattle went into overtime, and Winnipeg also earned a 2-1 victory over Seattle at Canada Life Centre on January 16.

In their last outing, the Jets picked up a 4-1 divisional win over the Dallas Stars. Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist in the victory. Mark Scheifele also had three assists in the game. The other goals in the contest came from Dylan Samberg and Morgan Barron.

As for Seattle (29-34-4), they picked up a 4-2 victory over Utah in their last outing and currently sit seventh in the Pacific Division.

Stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

News Feed

What's it like being traded twice in 24 hours with Luke Schenn

Three things - Jets extend Central lead to 10 points

Gameday: Stars at Jets

Three things - Special teams lead Jets to win

Schenn ready for Jets debut

GAMEDAY: Rangers at Jets

Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends sell “Lucky Pucks” in support of Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy

Three things - Jets drop final game of road trip

GAMEDAY: Jets at Hurricanes

Three things - Tanev, offence shine in Jets win

Jets acquire forward Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken 

Jets acquire defenceman Luke Schenn from Penguins

GAMEDAY: Jets at Devils

Three things - Jets back in the win column

Jets acquire goaltender Chris Driedger from Panthers

Julien signs three-year, entry-level contract with Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flyers

Jets annual Celebrating Women in Sport game on March 11.