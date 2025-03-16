GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken

SEATTLE - The Winnipeg Jets open a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Jets (46-17-4) have won each of their last two games and have also taken the first two games of the season series against the Kraken. The first match-up in Seattle went into overtime, and Winnipeg also earned a 2-1 victory over Seattle at Canada Life Centre on January 16.

In their last outing, the Jets picked up a 4-1 divisional win over the Dallas Stars. Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist in the victory. Mark Scheifele also had three assists in the game. The other goals in the contest came from Dylan Samberg and Morgan Barron.

As for Seattle (29-34-4), they picked up a 4-2 victory over Utah in their last outing and currently sit seventh in the Pacific Division.

Stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com