GAMEDAY: Jets at Islanders

ELMONT, NEW YORK – As if hockey at the pro level wasn’t taxing enough, Logan Stanley said it felt like he got a bit of an extra workout in as the Winnipeg Jets held on to beat Los Angeles on Saturday.

“I felt like I was doing burpees in the crease, getting up and down to take away the pass,” said Stanley, grinning. “But it was fun to be out there at the end of the game and, try to contribute to help the guys win.”

Anything for a win, right?

The Jets (1-1-0) will try to make it two straight victories this afternoon as they open the road half of their schedule against the New York Islanders (0-2-0).

The penalty kill has been a storyline in both games the Jets have played so far, as two shorthanded goals sparked a comeback effort that came just short against Dallas in the season opener. That performance was followed up by a perfect five-for-five night on the kill against Los Angeles, where the Jets were five seconds away from adding another shorthanded tally to their league-leading total.

Winnipeg blocked 27 shots against the Kings, with at least a handful of them coming in the final minutes with Los Angeles pressing for the equalizer on the man advantage. After finishing 13th in the league on the kill last season, the strong start to this campaign is exactly what head coach Scott Arniel wants to see.

“I really like the way those guys are grasping how we’re killing,” Arniel said. “If you’re dangerous that way where the opposition is leery about you and they start to take three strides back towards their end of the rink, or they’re out there and they stay too long and they’re tired, and you can jump on that, that’s what we really did.”

Blocked shots can come at a cost, however, as a second period block by defenceman Haydn Fleury took him out of Saturday’s contest. The defenceman didn’t take part in Sunday’s practice before the flight to New York, so his status remains in the air. Kale Clague was recalled by from the Manitoba Moose ahead of the road trip (with Brad Lambert loaned to the American Hockey League affiliate in a corresponding move).

“We’re going to go day to day here,” said Arniel. “We’ll see how (Fleury) is tomorrow. If he’s ready to go we’ll throw him back in, but just take it day to day.”

With Fleury not practicing, it was Stanley who was alongside Neal Pionk during line rushes on Sunday. With the noon CT puck drop at UBS Arena, the team won’t hold a morning skate, so warm-up will be the best indication of the line-up against the Islanders.