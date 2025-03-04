GAMEDAY: Jets at Islanders

ELMONT, NY - The Winnipeg Jets begin a six-game Eastern Conference road trip tonight when they take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

The Jets (42-15-4) are coming off a tight 2-1 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, but are still 7-1-1 against the Metropolitan Division this season. One of Winnipeg's seven wins against Metropolitan Division teams came just before the 4-Nations Face-Off when they earned a 4-3 victory over the Islanders at Canada Life Centre. Gabriel Vilardi scored twice in that game, with Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo adding singles.

As for the Islanders (27-26-7), they'll be playing on back-to-back nights after falling 4-0 to the New York Rangers on Monday. The Isles are five points back of Detroit for the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Jets will hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com