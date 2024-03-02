GAMEDAY: Jets at Hurricanes

RALEIGH - The Winnipeg Jets hope to get back on track today when they continue a three-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Jets (37-16-5) dropped the road trip opener by a 4-1 score in Dallas on Thursday, snapping a four-game win streak. Winnipeg earned a 2-1 win over Carolina back in December at Canada Life Centre with Laurent Brossoit making a season-high 42 saves on 43 shots.

As for the Hurricanes (36-18-6), they've won two in a row and hold down the second spot in the Metropolitan Division.

With the early puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate. As head coach Rick Bowness indicated after Friday's practice, four players - Gabriel Vilardi, Nikolaj Ehlers, Sean Monahan, and Mason Appleton - are considered game-time decisions. Stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

