GAMEDAY: Jets at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA - The Winnipeg Jets will try to end a short two-game road trip on a winning note tonight as they conclude the season series with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Jets (30-13-5) are coming off a 3-0 shutout loss in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and in their last meeting with the Flyers back at Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg was also held off the scoresheet in a 2-0 final.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia's 2-1 win in Florida over the Panthers Tuesday night snapped a five-game losing streak. That improved the Flyers record to 26-19-6 this season.

Any line-up updates will come after Winnipeg's morning skate, which goes at 11:30 EST/10:30 CST.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

