GAMEDAY: Jets at Flyers

6:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

JetsFlyersFeb8
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

PHILADELPHIA - The Winnipeg Jets will try to end a short two-game road trip on a winning note tonight as they conclude the season series with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Jets (30-13-5) are coming off a 3-0 shutout loss in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and in their last meeting with the Flyers back at Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg was also held off the scoresheet in a 2-0 final.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia's 2-1 win in Florida over the Panthers Tuesday night snapped a five-game losing streak. That improved the Flyers record to 26-19-6 this season.

Any line-up updates will come after Winnipeg's morning skate, which goes at 11:30 EST/10:30 CST.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

***READ WEDNESDAY'S COVERAGE***

News Feed

Practice Report: Pucks to the Net

Jets Prospect Report - February

Three things - Pens spoil Monahan debut

Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Feb. 6, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Penguins

Practice Report: Monahan fitting in

Practice report: Monahan arrives

Jets GM excited for franchise after Monahan trade

Jets acquire forward Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens

Bowness family reunion

Draft Day memories with Colby Barlow

Three things - Jets drop second straight to Leafs

Pregame with Paul - Rasmus Kupari (Jan. 27, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Maple Leafs at Jets

Scheifele not available tomorrow vs. Leafs

Three things - Jets run into hot goaltender

Pregame with Paul - Connor Hellebuyck (Jan. 24, 2024)

GROUND CONTROL | Growing up in the NHL with Ryan Bowness