Jets run into hot Saros in 4-3 shootout loss

WINNIPEG – Ryan O’Reilly scored the shootout winner to lift the Nashville Predators over the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 at Canada Life Centre. The Jets fall two points back of the Preds in the standings and could not solve Juuse Saros to win the game in regulation. Josh Morrissey, Gabriel Vilardi and Jonathan Toews scored for the Jets, Kyle Connor had three assists for his 55th career three-point game. Winnipeg will head out on the road for three games out east starting Thursday in Boston.

POWER PLAY CLICKS

Coming into Tuesday night, the Jets were 1-14 on the power play during the first seven games of this homestand. Head coach Scott Arniel was asked about what he wanted to see from his power play tonight against Nashville.

“We're trying to look at the positive side. Are you wearing out the opposition by spending time in their end or are you just getting worn out going up and down the ice trying to break out,” said Arniel following the Jets morning skate.

“It's a good challenge against a Nashville team that's extremely aggressive. We'll have to be sharp and hopefully we can break through on them."

After going 0-1 in the first period, the Jets broke through in the second to give them their first lead of the night. The Jets finished the night 1-for-4 on the man advantage but created enough chances to be happy with the effort.