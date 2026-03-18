Jets run into hot Saros in 4-3 shootout loss

Kyle Connor had three assists, Saros made 36 saves

2526_ThreeThings_NSH.03.17
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Ryan O’Reilly scored the shootout winner to lift the Nashville Predators over the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 at Canada Life Centre. The Jets fall two points back of the Preds in the standings and could not solve Juuse Saros to win the game in regulation. Josh Morrissey, Gabriel Vilardi and Jonathan Toews scored for the Jets, Kyle Connor had three assists for his 55th career three-point game.  Winnipeg will head out on the road for three games out east starting Thursday in Boston.

POWER PLAY CLICKS

Coming into Tuesday night, the Jets were 1-14 on the power play during the first seven games of this homestand. Head coach Scott Arniel was asked about what he wanted to see from his power play tonight against Nashville.

“We're trying to look at the positive side. Are you wearing out the opposition by spending time in their end or are you just getting worn out going up and down the ice trying to break out,” said Arniel following the Jets morning skate.

“It's a good challenge against a Nashville team that's extremely aggressive. We'll have to be sharp and hopefully we can break through on them."

After going 0-1 in the first period, the Jets broke through in the second to give them their first lead of the night. The Jets finished the night 1-for-4 on the man advantage but created enough chances to be happy with the effort.

NSH@WPG: Vilardi scores PPG against Juuse Saros

LOCAL MAN TIES IT LATE

With the Jets trailing in the third period and Connor Hellebuyck on the bench for an extra attacker, Mark Scheifele spotted Jonathan Toews alone in front of the Preds net and Toews one timed home his 8th of the season at 18:59. For the Winnipeg product, it was his first goal since January 15 and in the process got the Jets to overtime.

“It’s nice to score in a situation like that. Going down the stretch, you’re going to be in some tight games,” said Toews.

“So, it’s nice to have some confidence when you go out there, whether it’s a power play or a six-man unit to score one late and get back in a game like that.”

NSH@WPG: Toews scores goal against Juuse Saros

SOLID HOMESTAND

The Jets had to come back from a goal down twice on the night and arguably had their best offensive effort of the homestand. Winnipeg had 39 shots but couldn’t solve Saros in key situations but in the end, they finished the homestand 5-2-1 and played some pretty good hockey for the majority of it.

"Yeah, I think it very well could have, could have, should have been 6-2. But yeah, I think that we talked about the importance of this, because it could have went the other way," said head coach Scott Arniel.

"And we could have said, 'All right, we're done.' I think this just continues to give us hope and that it gives us sort of something to continue to build off."

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

Comrie sets career high in wins, Jets beat Blues

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets

Complete team effort helps Jets beat Avs

PODCAST: Rosén up to challenge with Jets

GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

Rosén gets first goal as a Jet in 6-3 loss

GAMEDAY: Rangers at Jets

Jets Wives and Girlfriends host “Lucky Pucks” fundraiser in support of The Dream Factory

Jets held to 13 shots in 4-1 loss to Ducks

GAMEDAY: Ducks at Jets

Scheifele named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Morrissey becomes Jets top scoring defenceman

GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

Cheveldayoff looks back at trade deadline

Jets acquire a seventh-round pick from Sabres for Pearson

Jets acquire Bryson, Rosén & picks from Sabres

Nyquist gets first goal as a Jet in 4-1 win