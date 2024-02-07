Practice Report: Pucks to the Net

VOORHEES, N.J. – Usually a practice ends with Winnipeg Jets players working on individual skills in small groups, but Wednesday’s session wrapped up with something different:

Push-ups.

Well, for half the team anyways.

Logan Stanley was one of those players cranking out reps, as his Team White lost to Team Blue in the small-area game scrimmage at the end of the 45-minute session.

“It was a tough loss today,” Stanley smiled. “You never want to let those blue guys win. We’ll get them next time.”

As with everything, there is a reason the Jets worked some small-area time into practice. It helps with quick decision-making, hand skills, and – of course – gets the competitive juices flowing.

It’s also an opportunity to finish off plays in tight to the net, where the puck hasn’t been going the Jets way of late despite their best efforts.

“Obviously you try to find solutions - put more pucks to the net, try to create more scoring chances for yourself and obviously for your teammates,” said Niederreiter. “Overall, it’s tough not to overthink. It’s easier to play with your instincts instead of trying to overthink everything. When you’re going to slumps, I think that’s what you do, you think too much.”