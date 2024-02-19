GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

CALGARY - A short two-game road trip comes to an end this afternoon for the Winnipeg Jets, and should they come out on top, they'll secure a perfect record on the quick trek into Western Canada.

The Jets (33-14-5) earned a 4-2 victory over the National Hockey League leading Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and are now out to avenge a season-opening loss to the Calgary Flames in the second of three meetings between the two teams.

While the Jets have won three in a row, the Flames (25-25-5) have dropped three straight including Saturday's 5-0 setback against Detroit. It's the second time in the three-game skid that the Flames have been shutout by their opposition.

With the early puck drop at Scotiabank Saddledome, neither team will hold a morning skate, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up changes.

Usually with an afternoon start, the Jets would skate the day before, but the group elected to stay off the ice on Sunday after a physical and fast-paced tilt against the Canucks.

"That’s just a big win against a really good team," said Mark Scheifele after the win in Vancouver. "It was awesome. That’s what you want. Two good Canadian teams going at it. That’s what everyone wants to see. It was an absolute blast."

Scheifele had a goal and three assists in the game, marking the second time this season that he's had four points in a game. It was also the 10th time in his career that he's matched his career high for points in a game.

Overall, Scheifele's line with Gabriel Vilardi and Kyle Connor combined for nine points in the first game that they were reunited by head coach Rick Bowness.

"That was all the players. That was a hard fought win," Bowness said. "We knew it was going to be a hard fought game and that’s exactly what it was."

There were a number of positives from the win over Vancouver that the Jets undoubtedly want to bring into Calgary.

First, former Flame and recent acquisition Sean Monahan notched his first goal as a member of the Jets.

"It felt good," said Monahan, who played 656 games with the Flames between 2013 and 2023, adding that he wasn't putting extra pressure on himself produce for his new team.

"Part of my job is to produce, be a good player, and help the team win," he said. "You try not to think about it, really, and just play your game. I know I’m going to get looks and you want to make them count."

Monahan's tally was one of two power play goals on the night for the Jets, which is another positive from the victory. Combine that with a perfect night on the penalty kill, and special teams played a critical role in pushing Winnipeg's win streak to three.

"We’ve been working at it," Monahan said of the power play. "I thought we’ve had a few looks and we’re starting to be able to read off the guys. I think things will start to get clicking here."

Winnipeg wil need to bring the same intensity into Monday's game against Calgary, as the Flames sit five points out of the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Flames coach Ryan Huska said after Calgary's off-ice workout on Saturday that there are a number of reasons the Jets give up the fewest goals per game in the league on average (2.27).

"They don’t beat themselves," Huska said. "They don’t give a lot up because they make smart plays with the puck, and they play a heavier brand of hockey so they’re a difficult team to play against."

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com