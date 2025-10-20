GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

CALGARY – After a quick stop at home – and a memorable one, at that – the Winnipeg Jets are right back on the road tonight when they take on the Calgary Flames.

The Jets earned their fourth straight win after Saturday’s 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators, which saw Mark Scheifele take over the franchise lead in points with 813, surpassing old linemate Blake Wheeler’s 812.

“I’m tremendously honoured. I wouldn’t be here without the guys, especially the guy I went ahead of,” Scheifele said. “I am lucky to be a part of such a tremendous organization and tremendous community and I’m very honoured to be here.”

Even with the win, Scheifele believes the Jets can still get even better. At 4-1-0, he still feels the team hasn’t put together a full 60-minute effort.

“Even (Saturday), we came out great, obviously got an early goal on the power play and then they kind of turned the tides on us, started to buzz on us and got a couple power plays,” Scheifele said. “There are still a lot of things to fix and there are always things to get better at, but we have a group that wants to do that.”

Winnipeg’s penalty kill did a tremendous job keeping Nashville off the board, especially during a stretch of five-on-three time in the second period with the Jets leading 2-0. Special teams is always a point of focus in the National Hockey League, but the penalty kill was an area that the Jets wanted to see some improvement after finishing 13th last season.

It’s at 95.5 percent heading into the sixth game of the season.

“The big thing for me is trying to be one step ahead of the power play. Anticipating where the next play is going to be,” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel. “The other areas for me is we’ve been stingy on the entries and we’ve done a better job of shared clears. When we do have the opportunity of getting those pucks down the ice, we’ve done a good job of allowing us to get a change and get fresh legs out there.”

The only thing on the itinerary for the Jets on Sunday was a flight to Calgary, so morning skate will be the best indication of whether Arniel and his staff want to keep the same line-up as the one that produced the win over Nashville.

As for the Flames, they fell 6-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and have dropped five in a row since a season-opening shootout win over Edmonton.

The tilt with Winnipeg will open a short two-game home stand for the Flames, who are searching for their first win at Scotiabank Saddledome this season. Calgary has had their struggles offensively to start the season. In 2024-25, they finished 29th in the NHL in goals with 220, and have 10 through six games this season.

Of course, that’s a trend that can change at any moment. The Jets know they’ll be facing a motivated Flames squad, so the focus on that 60-minute effort remains critical.

“I think we're improving every day,” said Logan Stanley. “Obviously we didn't like our start against Dallas, so just continuing to build every day, and obviously we're not satisfied. And we have an end goal that we're trying to reach so just trying to get better every day.”

Puck drop is set for 8:30 pm CT.