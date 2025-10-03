GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

8:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

IMG_7882
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the final of their six game preseason at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday against the Calgary Flames.

Tuesday’s preseason game in Minnesota saw the preseason debut of the NHL’s reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck and it is expected the 32-year-old will start tonight against the Flames. The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10 CT at hockey for all centre, Check back here for more information on tonight's game later today.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

"Yeah, you kind of want to get season started. It's been a long, hard training camp, so I think season's right around the corner, and everyone's excited." - Vlad Namestnikov on being ready for the preseason and training camp to be over.

News Feed

BLOG: Toews day-to-day

ROSTER UPDATE: Jets reduce training camp roster by seven players

Jets and Moose extend affiliation agreement with Norfolk Admirals

THREE THINGS: Jets lose 3-2 to Wild

Jets reduce training camp roster by five players

GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

Jets reduce training camp roster by three players

BLOG: Life without Samberg begins

POD: Will Gustav Nyquist ever graduate college?

Jets reduce training camp roster by four players

THREE THINGS: Jets record first win of preseason

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

THREE THINGS: Jets blanked in Edmonton

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers

BLOG: Jets hope veterans help fill Lowry's absence on PK

BLOG: Jets start special teams work

Prospect Report: Danny Zhilkin

Three things: Jets lose in Toews debut