GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the final of their six game preseason at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday against the Calgary Flames.

Tuesday’s preseason game in Minnesota saw the preseason debut of the NHL’s reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck and it is expected the 32-year-old will start tonight against the Flames. The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10 CT at hockey for all centre, Check back here for more information on tonight's game later today.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

"Yeah, you kind of want to get season started. It's been a long, hard training camp, so I think season's right around the corner, and everyone's excited." - Vlad Namestnikov on being ready for the preseason and training camp to be over.