GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes

6:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444 (4)
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

TEMPE - The Winnipeg Jets aim to put the finishing touches on a perfect road trip tonight when they take on the Arizona Coyotes for the third time this season.

The Jets (25-9-4) have picked up victories in each of the first two stops on the road trip - a 2-1 triumph over San Jose and a 3-1 win in Anaheim - to push their road record to 12-4-2. Those wins pushed the team's franchise record point streak to 11 games (9-0-2).

Winnipeg has also won both games against Arizona this season. The first came back on November 4 at Mullett Arena, with Nino Niederreiter posting a hat trick in a 5-3 final score. Then, exactly two weeks later, the Jets beat the Coyotes at Canada Life Centre 5-2.

As for Arizona (19-16-2), they come into Sunday's tilt having lost two straight games to open a five-game home stand. They've been outscored 9-2 in those two contests by the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders. 

With the early puck drop (5:00 pm MT/6:00 pm CT), the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so line-up information will be available during warm-up. Stay tuned for any updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

