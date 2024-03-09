GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

VANCOUVER - The Winnipeg Jets wrap up a two-game road trip tonight in Vancouver, and are looking for their second consecutive victory against the Canucks this season.

The Jets (40-17-5) earned a 3-0 win in Seattle on Friday, and also defeated the Canucks in the first meeting between the two clubs by a 4-2 score on February 17.

The Canucks (41-17-7) are coming off a 3-1 win in Vegas on Thursday, which gave them their third straight victory. Tonight's contest begins a massive nine-game home stand for Vancouver, who are 20-6-3 at home.

Winnipeg won't hold a morning skate after playing on Friday in Seattle, so stay tuned for all the line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

