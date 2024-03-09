GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

9:00 pm CT - TV: CBC; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444 (5)
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

VANCOUVER - The Winnipeg Jets wrap up a two-game road trip tonight in Vancouver, and are looking for their second consecutive victory against the Canucks this season.

The Jets (40-17-5) earned a 3-0 win in Seattle on Friday, and also defeated the Canucks in the first meeting between the two clubs by a 4-2 score on February 17.

The Canucks (41-17-7) are coming off a 3-1 win in Vegas on Thursday, which gave them their third straight victory. Tonight's contest begins a massive nine-game home stand for Vancouver, who are 20-6-3 at home.

Winnipeg won't hold a morning skate after playing on Friday in Seattle, so stay tuned for all the line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

***READ FRIDAY'S COVERAGE***

***READ TRADE DEADLINE COVERAGE***

News Feed

Pregame with Paul - Nikolaj Ehlers (Mar. 9, 2024)

Three things - Jets defend well in Seattle

Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Mar. 8, 2024)

Jets add valuable playoff experience

Scheifele, Iafallo among Jets thrilled with new additions

Jets acquire Colin Miller from Devils

Jets acquire Toffoli from Devils

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken

Practice Report - Back on Track

Tailed by a camera crew with Morgan Barron

Jets Prospect Report - March

Three things - Scheifele joins 700 point club in loss

Pregame with Paul - Brenden Dillon (Mar. 5, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

Morrissey named Third Star of the Week

Three things - Another comeback win

Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Mar. 3, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres